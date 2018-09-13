St Leger: Lah Ti Dar to run in Doncaster race for John Gosden

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frankie Dettori rode Lah Ti Dar to a comfortable victory at York last month

William Hill St Leger Date: Saturday, 15 September Time: 15:35 BST Venue: Doncaster racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Lah Ti Dar has replaced Kew Gardens as favourite for the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday after being confirmed as a runner by trainer John Gosden.

The unbeaten filly, owned by Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber, won at Newbury and Newmarket earlier in the year before an injury setback.

She returned with a 10-length victory in the Galtres Stakes at York last month.

Gosden is seeking a fifth triumph in the world's oldest Classic race.

"Frankie (Dettori) was adamant she should she should run in the St Leger when he got off her at York and often the feel a jockey gets when they immediately get off a horse if the one to listen to," said Gosden.

Twelve horses were declared for the race with Kew Gardens one of five entries for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, who also saddles Southern France, The Pentagon, Nelson and Zabriskie.

O'Brien is seeking a sixth win in the race following Capri's victory 12 months ago.

He will also be seeking success in the Irish Champion Stakes (18:35) at Leopardstown on day one of Irish Champions Weekend.

His 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior renews rivalry with Gosden's Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International victor Roaring Lion.

A high-quality card also sees Alpha Centauri, one of the stars of the season, running in the Matron Stakes for Jessica Harrington.