Doncaster Cup: Thomas Hobson wins in Willie Mullins one-two

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas Hobson was second in last year's race

Trainer Willie Mullins sealed the first two places as 2-1 favourite Thomas Hobson won the Group Two Doncaster Cup.

The eight-year-old, second in last year's race, came from the back of the field and negotiated a congested pack to set up a thrilling sprint finish.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, he surged through the closing stages of the two-mile-two-furlong race to overcome 8-1 stablemate Max Dynamite and win by half a length.

Nine-year-old Sheikzayedroad was seven lengths back in third.

Max Dynamite, narrowly beaten in the 2015 Melbourne Cup, quickened to lead approaching the final two furlongs with Andrea Atzeni onboard.

But Thomas Hobson finished superbly and edged in front by the winning post.

Both horses, owned by Rich Ricci, are now set for Australia's most prestigious race, the Melbourne Cup, on 6 November.

Mullins was at the Listowel meeting in Ireland while the one-two came in at Doncaster, but said: "We had thought both horses were working better at home than they had been running, so it's great to see their homework coming out in them.

"I doubt they'll run before the Melbourne Cup, but I haven't spoken to Rich yet. I imagine [this result] books their tickets there.

"I imagine Thomas Hobson winning will put him way up the order of entry, as they call it there, and last year he got in - he was sixth last year from a draw which was way-out wide."