Ayr Gold Cup: Favourite Son Of Rest and outsider Baron Bolt in dead-heat photo finish

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Son Of Rest and Baron Bolt shared the £125,000 first prize

The Ayr Gold Cup finished in a dead heat as favourite Son Of Rest and outsider Baron Bolt could not be separated in a photo finish.

Jockey Chris Hayes took Son Of Rest clear inside the final furlong before Cameron Noble fought back on the Paul Cole-trained Baron Bolt.

The dead heat means Son Of Rest, who went off at 5-1, became the first Irish-trained winner over the six-furlong trip for trainer Fozzy Stack.

Flying Pursuit (12-1) finished third.

"Just under a furlong to go I thought it was too soon, but he got me out of trouble," Hayes told ITV Racing.

Baron Bolt jockey Noble added: "I would rather share it than take second."

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

What a dramatic staging of Scotland's premier flat race this turned out to be - not least because the judge Di Clark was forced to deliberate for really quite a long time - seven minutes - before declaring the dead heat for the trophy for the first time in its 214-year history.

The rules in such circumstances state that all bets are settled at 'half-stake' which will have saved the bookies a lot because many thousands have been placed on Son Of Rest in recent days.