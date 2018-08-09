Belfast Giants: Canadian defenceman Guillaume Gelinas added to roster

Image copyright Belfast Giants Image caption Gélinas will make his debut at the SSE Arena later this month

The Belfast Giants have added 25-year-old defenceman Guillaume Gelinas to their roster for the upcoming season.

Canadian Gelinas signed an entry-level contract with NHL side Minnesota Wild in 2014 and featured for two of their affiliate teams.

"I spoke with friends who played in Belfast and they only had great things to say about the city, the team and the fans," Gelinas told the Giants' podcast.

"So it was a no-brainer."

The player joins the Challenge Cup holders from Slovakian national champions HC Banska Bystrica.

Gelinas received the Emile Bouchard Trophy, awarded to the best defenceman in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, during the 2013-14 season.

The Giants begin their Elite League campaign against Dundee stars on 8 September.