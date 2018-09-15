Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants secure comeback victory over Glasgow Clan

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Darcy Murphy scored the Giants' first goal at the start of the second period

Belfast Giants moved a step closer to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 6-4 home victory over Glasgow Clan on Saturday.

The cup holders came from 3-0 down after the first period to record their fourth win in four matches and retain their place at the top of Group B.

Goals in the final 10 minutes from Pat Dwyer and Kyle Baun - his second of the match - won it for Adam Keefe's men.

The Giants had defeated Dundee Stars 4-1 at the same venue on Friday.

Glasgow Clan took the lead in the third minute through Vaclav Stupka, who scored unassisted with a deflection on the powerplay.

Stupka doubled the visitors' lead eight minutes later thanks to a pass from Scott Pitt, with Pitt turning from creator to goalscorer in the 20th minute to stretch Glasgow's lead to three.

However, four unanswered goals in the middle period put the Giants in front.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The Giants celebrate on their way to victory over Glasgow Clan

Darcy Murphy got them back in the game just 83 seconds in with a powerplay strike that was assisted by Jim Vandermeer and Guillaume Gelinas.

Baun notched the second when he hammered home on 29 minutes and man-of-the-match Dwyer netted on the powerplay five minutes later to draw the Giants level.

Mark Garside roofed the puck into the Glasgow net two minutes before the end of the middle period to give the Belfast outfit the lead.

It was a lead the Giants held until the 47th minute, when Scott Tanski put Glasgow back on level terms.

The home side were not to be denied, however, and Dwyer restored their lead four minutes later with a great wraparound, before Baun made sure of the win with a tap-in a minute from time.

The Giants take a break from cup action on Wednesday when they welcome Nottingham Panthers to Belfast in the Elite League.