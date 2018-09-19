Elite League: Nottingham Panthers too strong for Belfast Giants in 6-3 away win

Image copyright ©William Cherry / Presseye Image caption Panthers goaltender Michael Garnett was in fine form at the SSE Arena

The Nottingham Panthers scored four goals in the middle period to inflict a 6-3 defeat on the Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena.

The visitors took total control of the game after the opening period suggested it would be a tight affair.

It was the Giant's first defeat of the season having won their opening four Challenge Cup encounters.

Nottingham stay at the top of the Elite League following the impressive away victory.

Both teams had half-chances in the opening exchanges, with Belfast netminder Stephen Murray smartly keeping out Dylan Olsen.

In a free-flowing first period in which both sides showed flashes of attacking flair, Jim Vandermeer went close for the hosts before a smart glove-save from Michael Garnett kept out Josh Roach.

However it was the visitors who took the game by the scruff of the neck in a dominant second period.

Luke Pither opened the scoring from the top of the right circle 42 seconds after the restart before Kevin Henderson doubled the lead with his first goal of the season.

With the SSE crowd deflated the Panthers turned on the style as Jaynen Rissling and Ollie Betteridge found the net to put Nottingham in complete control.

It was the Giants' opening Elite League game of the season and their opponents were showing no let up in the final period, with Justin Kovacs firing home.

Adam Keefe's side eventually offered brief hopes of an unlikely comeback with back-to-back goals from Josh Roach and Dustin Johner on the powerplay.

However Mark Hurtubise and Johner traded late goals as the Panthers sealed the away victory.