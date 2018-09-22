Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 2-6 Cardiff Devils

Image caption Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-1 Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils crushed Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League after overwhelming their hosts on Sunday.

Goals from Stephen Dixon, Craig Moore, Layne Ulmer and Bryce Reddick gave Devils a commanding first-period lead.

Josh Pitt replied for Steelers, but Devils stretched away again when Joey Martin and Dixon struck again. Jonathan Phillips got a Steelers consolation.

It was Devils' second big win of the weekend, after beating Coventry Blaze 5-1 in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Devils produced a stirring performance in the third period to see off Blaze in their Group C match.

Mike Hedden gave Devils the lead at Ice Arena Wales, but Alex Nikiforuk hit back for Blaze in the second period.

A close game was turned on its head when Joey Martin, Jake Morissette, Hedden and Layne Ulmer found the net.