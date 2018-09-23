Fife Flyers: Assistant Jeff Hutchins demands more consistency

Image copyright Jillian McFarlane/Fife Flyers Image caption Fife Flyers netminder Shane Owen conceded only five goals from 148 shots faced in three games this week

Fife Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins has called for more consistency from his team, despite picking up three straight wins this week.

A 4-1 win at Guildford Flames on Tuesday was followed up with victories home and away over Belfast Giants at the weekend.

"There are still areas in our game we can clean up," said Hutchins.

"We want to be able to impose our will on the game rather than sit back."

He added: "Now we have to do it on a consistent basis and I would say Saturday at home, we played a good third period.

"Shane Owen in nets was great, but if Belfast had taken their earlier chances, it could have been over.

"We're considering ourselves lucky on that one, but we imposed ourselves and pushed forward on Sunday early on and we competed."

Regarding Owen, Hutchins wasn't wrong as the netminder faced a whopping 148 shots in the three games, conceding only five to backstop Flyers to success.

After the result on Tuesday in Surrey, a 4-2 win followed, but Fife waited until the last period to find their level and take the points, leaving the Giants to rue what might have been.

Dundee Stars had only one game - at home to Manchester Storm on Sunday - and despite going the distance they fell to penalty shots.

Glasgow Clan had a bittersweet weekend to reflect on with one win and one loss.

A 5-2 win over Nottingham Panthers on Saturday was followed by a 2-0 loss away to Guildford Flames.

Results

Tuesday

Guildford Flames 1 Fife Flyers 4 (League)

Saturday

Fife Flyers 4 Belfast Giants 2 (League)

Nottingham Panthers 2 Glasgow Clan 5 (League)

Sunday

Belfast Giants 2 Fife Flyers 4 (Challenge Cup Group B)

Dundee Stars 1 Manchester Storm 2 (PS)

Guildford Flames 2 Glasgow Clan 0