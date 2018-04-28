Natalie Powell takes bronze as GB win five European Championship medals

  • Judo
Image caption Powell beat Evelin Salanki and Anna Maria Wagner before losing to Madeleine Malonga

Natalie Powell claimed bronze as Britain finished the European Championships with five medals.

Powell had won five of her previous eight meetings with Madeleine Malonga, but the French judoka sealed a -78kg semi-final victory with an osaekomi.

However, Powell responded by securing her third consecutive European bronze with her fourth successive win against Yahima Ramirez of Portugal.

It was Britain's biggest medal haul at the event since 1998 in Spain.

Ashley McKenzie won the first British medal of the week when he captured bronze in the -60kg, his second in the European Championships.

On day two, Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway claimed silver in the -70kg final, Gemma Howell took third place in the same category and Lucy Renshall won bronze in the -63kg division.

