Image copyright British Judo Image caption Conway won bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

Britain's Sally Conway has claimed bronze in the -70kg category at the Budapest Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old Scot defeated Assmaa Niang as she forced the Moroccan to submit to an arm lock.

It was Britain's second success at the event after a -52kg bronze for Chelsie Giles.

Conway was in the bronze medal match after coming unstuck against Japan's Saki Niizoe, who threw her in the first minute.