Natalie Powell: Welsh judoka wins bronze for GB in Budapest

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Natalie Powell's bronze in Budapest took her 2018 medal haul to four

Natalie Powell won bronze at the Budapest Judo Grand Prix, beating Great Britain colleague Jemima Yeats-Brown in a closely-fought -78kg contest.

The result means a fourth medal of 2018 for Wales' Powell and the 27-year-old's 10th career Grand Prix bronze.

Powell beat Poland's Beata Pacut in the quarter-finals, but lost to gold winner Mami Umeki of Japan in the semis.

Yeats-Brown saw off ex-world champion Marhinde Verkerk as she reached the last four via the repechage.

Powell's was GB's third bronze in Budapest, following those won by Sally Conway and Chelsie Giles.