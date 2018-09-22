World Judo Championships: Great Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis wins silver

Image caption 'I could retire happy today' - Smythe-Davis

World Judo Championships Venue: Baku, Azerbaijan Dates: 20-27 September

Nekoda Smythe-Davis has won Great Britain's first World Judo Championships silver medal since 2009.

The world number five lost to Japanese world number two Tsukasa Yoshida in the women's -57kg final in Baku.

The 25-year-old Londoner earlier beat defending champion and world number one Sumiya Dorjsuren from Mongolia by a golden score in their semi-final.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I literally couldn't have dreamed any of this," she told BBC Sport.

"The final was tough. She didn't give me anything, which makes it difficult. I prepared as well as I could but she was better than me on the day."

Karina Bryant was the last Briton to win a silver at the World Judo Championships nine years ago.

Smythe-Davis was looking to become Great Britain's first world champion since Craig Fallon in 2005.

But the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist had to settle for silver, improving on the bronze medal she won at the 2017 World Judo Championships.

"My bronze last year, my silver medal this year - I could retire happy today," she said.