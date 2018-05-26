UFC Fight Night 130: UFC president Dana White critical after Darren Till fails to make weight

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tickets for Darren Till's fight against Stephen Thompson sold out within an hour

UFC Fight Night 130 Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Date: Sunday, 27 May Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from around 18:30 BST; text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

UFC president Dana White labelled Darren Till's failure to make the weight for Sunday's welterweight contest against US fighter Stephen Thompson as a "bad situation".

The non-title contest in Liverpool will go ahead after Till, who forfeited 30% of his purse to Thompson, weighed-in inside his new limit on Sunday.

"It sucks. This is a big fight, an important fight," White told BT Sport.

Till claimed the failure was down to a "family emergency".

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will broadcast its first live commentary on a UFC fight when the two meet at the Echo Arena.

"It's very disappointing he didn't make weight," said Thompson. "There were some negotiations, but the most important thing is we make this fight happen."

Thompson agreed for the headline 171lb bout to go ahead with Liverpool's Till required to not exceed 188lb at 13:00 BST on Sunday having tipped the scales on Saturday morning at 174.5lb.

"There is never an excuse, you miss weight, you miss weight, but when I started to cut weight I got an emergency call with a family matter, " said Till on Saturday before weighing in at 187.3lb on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson, 35, is the number one-ranked welterweight contender and his fight with Till is Liverpool's first UFC event.

The American had already weighted in at 171lb on Saturday morning before Till was given extra time to make the required weight having seen his preparations disrupted after visiting a family member in hospital.

Till had already failed to arrive within the two-hour weigh-in window.

The 25-year-old Till moved to Brazil to train when he was 19 and Sunday's fight was set to be his first professional fight on home soil.

He is unbeaten and ranked eighth by the UFC, having won 16 and drawn one of his 17 contests, while 35-year-old Thompson has won 14, drawn one and lost two of his fights on decisions.

Fellow Liverpool fighter and debutant Molly McCann , 28, also missed the 127lb limit for her flyweight fight against 23-year-old Canadian Gillian Robertson by 1lb, having also being given an additional hour.

That fight will also go ahead, subject to a similar weight restriction being met upon arrival at the arena on Sunday, according to McCann's manager Graham Boylan.