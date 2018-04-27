World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke seventh at Rally Argentina

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kris Meeke is sixth in this year's World Championship standings

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke moved up one position on the final day of Rally Argentina to finish in seventh.

The 38-year-old Citroen driver is now sixth in the championship standings after five events.

Meeke produced a solid display in the final stages after dropping from second to eighth on day three.

Toyota's Ott Tanak won the event ahead of Hyundai duo Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle were fifth in special stage 18 to claim the final bonus point as they finished three minutes and 25.7 seconds behind Tanak in the final standings.

The Dungannon driver was second at the midway point of the four-day event but suffered a puncture six kilometres from the end of day three's final stage, which saw him drop down to eighth.

Ford's Sebastian Ogier leads the drivers championship on 100 points.

Tanak's third WRC career win keeps him in third while second-placed Neuville is now just 10 points behind Ogier.

Meeke sits on 43 points after five events, with his sole podium for the season so far coming in Mexico with a third-place finish.

He won his maiden WRC event in Argentina in 2015, but struggled there last year when he twice crashed out.

On his return to the championship in the second Citroen seat, Waterford's Craig Breen rolled out of the event during stage 11.