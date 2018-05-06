MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins Spanish Grand Prix to take championship lead

Image copyright EPA Image caption Marc Marquez now leads the overall standing after the Spanish Grand Prix

Spain's Marc Marquez won his home race to take the lead in the MotoGP championship after Britain's Cal Crutchlow crashed out from pole.

Marquez's title rivals Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa crashed in the same incident with eight laps left, after Crutchlow had gone out while in fourth place.

France's Johann Zarco finished a distant second in Jerez to move into the same position in the standings.

Italian Andrea Iannone was third.

Defending champion Marquez, who started from fifth place on his Honda, has now won back-to-back races - the third and fourth grands prix of the season.

The four-time world champion leads the standings on 70 points, while Zarco has 58. Dovizioso, who led going into the race, dropped to fifth on 46.

Seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi was fifth in a race during which he reached a career milestone by completing the circumference of the planet in race kilometres.

The Italian has covered 40,075km since his debut at the 1996 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Andrea Dovizioso (right) and Jorge Lorenzo were involved in a crash with Dani Pedrosa

Result

1 Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 39.678secs

2 Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) +5.241secs

3 Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) +8.214secs

4 Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +8.617secs

5 Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +8.743secs

6 Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +9.768secs

7 Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +13.543secs

8 Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) +14.076secs

9 Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Honda) +16.822secs

10 Mika Kallio (Fin/Kalex) +19.405secs