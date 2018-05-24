World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea aiming to surpass Carl Fogarty's wins record at Donington

Image caption Move to MotoGP unlikely - Rea

Jonathan Rea says he wants to build on the momentum gained from his double success at Imola when he races in the World Superbike round at Donington.

Rea will surpass Carl Fogarty's record of 59 wins if he takes victory in either race this weekend, having drawn level with the Englishman in Italy.

"I felt really good with the bike at the last round and the plan is just to keep winning," said the 31-year-old.

"I've kind of rediscovered that little buzz I had last year."

"We had a good test in the Czech Republic a few weeks ago and we took that to Imola and it worked great," added the Northern Irishman.

"I hope to keep that momentum going, stay healthy and injury-free until the end of the season and add to that win tally."

Image caption Jonathan Rea can beat Carl Fogarty's record of World Superbike victories at Donington Park

Rea enjoys a 47-point lead over Welshman Chaz Davies at the top of the championship standings but the Kawasaki rider is taking nothing for granted as he continues his bid to equal Fogarty's record of four World Superbike series triumphs.

"I'm trying to not think about a fourth title too much, just approaching each race as a separate little battle and then the war can be won by doing well in each of those battles.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself but that's the target and we're in good shape at the moment."

The reigning WSB champion has been on the podium in five of the past six races at the Great Britain round, taking a win last year, but Donington was also the circuit which sent Fogarty on the road to stardom.

"There's a corner named after me at Donington and I had my first ever win there so there would be no better place for Jonathan to set a new record," said Fogarty.

"I've been shouting Jonathan's praises for a lot of years - he's a real talent and a real nice guy. If anyone's going to break my record I'm glad it's him.

"He's good enough to go on and win another two or three world titles at least - and a lot more races obviously.

"He and Cal Crutchlow are the best two riders this country has had in the last five to eight years and it's a shame they are competing in different championships as we can't see who is the best."