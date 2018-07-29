Turkington loses BTCC lead in 'Diamond Double'

Image copyright AM Soul Images Image caption Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car title in 2009 and 2014

Colin Turkington has lost his lead in the British Touring Car Championship standings as the series celebrated its 60th anniversary at Snetterton.

The Portadown driver was sixth in the double-points, double-length feature race with rival Tom Ingram finishing third.

Ingram now holds a six-point lead over Turkington in the standings.

Chris Smiley failed to finish the feature race but recorded a fifth-place finish earlier in the day.

Carrying full ballast as championship leader, Turkington could only qualify 15th, where he would remain in a wet first race.

The Team BMW driver was forced to retire from the start of dry race two after contact from Dan Lloyd broke his rear suspension.

Carrick driver Smiley fared better in the opening two encounters, rising from 21st to seventh in race one as he mastered the wet conditions.

The BTC Norlin driver progressed further in second race, coming home in fifth after spending the first half of the race in third.

Image copyright AM Soul Images Image caption Chris Smiley had a strong weekend before failing to finish the Diamond Double race after contact

To celebrate the 60th anniversary, organisers held a ballast-free 60-mile race around the Norfolk circuit, with a separate qualifying seeing Turkington and Smiley qualify in eighth and 14th place.

The two Northern Irishmen battled hard in the Diamond Double race over sixth place, with Smiley being the cork in the bottle as a queue of drivers formed up behind.

It would end in tears for Smiley, who had impressively held position, as he was hit off by Senna Proctor, breaking his rear suspension with four laps to go.

Turkington, in a battered BMW, held off Josh Cook to claim sixth but it wasn't enough to stop Ingram taking the lead in the standings.

In the Porsche Carrera Cup, Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper claimed second in race one, finishing fourth in race two after dropping to sixth on the first lap.

Image copyright Dan Bathie/Porsche GB Image caption Dan Harper is on a two-year scholarship as a Porsche junior driver

In the Renault Clio Cup, 16-year-old Jack Young failed to build on his promising practice pace as he suffered gearbox issues in both races on his debut weekend.

Elsewhere, Steven Kane was the only Northern Irish driver to finish the Spa 24 Hour endurance race, finishing in 25th place after his Bentley team ran second from a pit-lane start.

Andrew Watson's McLaren and Charlie Eastwood's Aston Martin failed to finish the race.

Claudy driver Callum Devine finished fifth in the Junior class of the World Rally Championship in Rally Finland, despite suffering from tyre drama on Friday and Saturday's stages.