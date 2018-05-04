Netball Superleague: Team Bath 66-39 Celtic Dragons

Image copyright Getty Images

A first-half masterclass by Team Bath gave them a 66-39 win over Celtic Dragons in Round 10 of the Netball Superleague.

The hosts dominated all thirds of the court as they went into half-time with a 39-13 lead.

Dragons did rally in the third quarter and outscored their hosts 17-10 to cut Team Bath's lead.

But Team Bath denied the Welsh franchise any chance of a miracle comeback and won quarter four 17-9.

Dragons continue to search for their third win of the season and next play Surrey Storm on Monday, 7 May, while Team Bath host Severn Stars the same evening.