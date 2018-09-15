Netball World Cup 2019: England drawn in same group as Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Australia won the Netball World Cup in 2015 on home soil in Sydney

Commonwealth gold medallists England have been drawn in the same group as Scotland for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in July 2019.

They are joined in Group D by Uganda and Samoa following the draw in Nottingham on Saturday.

Northern Ireland, one of eight seeded teams, are in Group A where they face world number one side Australia as well as Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The top three teams in each group advance to a second group stage.

The top two teams in the two groups of six in that second phase will then face off in the semi-finals.