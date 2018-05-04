Tandragee 100: Sheils quickest in Superbike and Supersport practice

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Derek Sheils will start on pole in the Superbike and Supersport races at Tandragee

Derek Sheils topped the times in the Superbike and Supersport classes during practice for the Tandragee 100 on Friday night.

The Dubliner was just ahead of Derek McGee in both sessions to secure pole position, with Dan Kneen third quickest in the Superbike class on the Tyco BMW.

McGee was fastest in the Moto3/125GP class from Adam McLean and Paul Robinson,

He was also quickest in the Supertwins from McLean and newcomer Davy Todd.

Manxman Kneen is a three-time former race winner over the 5.4-mile County Armagh course.

William Dunlop will take in both 'big bike' races and the Supersport event for the Temple Golf Club Yamaha team.

The winner of Saturday's feature event will collect a cheque for £1,000.

A strong international contingent is led by New Zealander Daniel Mettam and Czech rider Michal Dokoupil.