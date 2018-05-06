Rider vows to race again at Tandragee 100 despite sustaining multiple fractures

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Racing resumed at the Tandragee 100 after a two-hour delay following the Junior Support Race crash

One of the riders injured in a crash at Saturday's Tandragee 100 has vowed to compete in the event next year despite sustaining multiple fractures.

Shropshire man Benjamin Plant crashed in the Junior Support Race incident which also led to Wexford rider Michael Nagle being airlifted to hospital.

Plant said on Sunday that his injuries included vertebrae, ribs and shoulder fractures plus a collapsed lung.

"It happens. It's racing," said Plant, a regular in Irish road races.

Nagle, 34, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital and his condition was said to be "stable" on Sunday. Race organisers have described Nagle's injuries as "non-life threatening" following the crash which also involved two other riders.

Speaking on Twitter, Plant gave details of his injuries before thanking race organisers and the event's medical team for the prompt treatment that he received after the crash.

Plant was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and tweeted details about his injuries on Sunday.

"Collapsed lung, fluid on the chest, T8 (vertebrae) facture, seven broken ribs, one fractured shoulder blade, but had the best time ever at the Tandragee 100.

"Thank you to everyone involved. I'll be back next year."

The rider had earlier tweeted a picture of the 'flying doctors' medical team who treated him after Saturday's incident, saying: "Owe these guys today, amazing professionals. Thank you."

The crash led to a two-hour delay at the meeting before racing resumed.