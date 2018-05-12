World Superbikes: Champion Jonathan Rea wins first race at Imola

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea extended his lead in the 2018 series to 42 points by winning the first race of the Italian round at Imola.

After securing pole position, the 31-year-old led from start to finish for his fourth victory of the season.

Last year, Northern Irishman Rea became the first man to win three consecutive WSB championships and was runner-up in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

His Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes was runner-up in Italy.

Marco Melandri of Italy took the third podium place ahead of Welsh man Chaz Davies who battled through the field after a poor start.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty ended in 12th place, having moved up to fourth in the early stages.

For title holder of Rea, it was a 58th career victory and he is now just one short of the record held by Englishman Carl Fogarty.

It was Rea's sixth success at the Italian circuit, and under FIM grid regulations means he will start Sunday's race in ninth position.

"It is always nice to win race one because that is the race," said Rea after his first victory at Imola since 2015.

"I was able to enjoy it because I did not have to fight or battle on the limit.

"But Sunday's race is going to be a completely different story."

World Superbike Championship 2018 standings
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 184 pts
2. Chaz Davies (GB) Ducati 142
3. Marco Melandri (Ita) Ducati 131
4. Tom Sykes Kawasaki 121
5. Michael van der Mark (Ned) Yamaha 113
6. Xavi Fores (Spa) Ducati 111

