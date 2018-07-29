Paramedic Allister McSorley 'critical but stable' after Armoy Road Races crash

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Allister McSorley (left) is the son of Dr Fred McSorley (right), a travelling doctor at Irish road races for many years

The paramedic airlifted to hospital after an accident at Saturday's Armoy Road Races is in a "critical but stable" condition.

Allister McSorley, a regular motorbike paramedic at Irish races, was involved in a collision before the start of the meeting which was later abandoned.

Mr McSorley is the son of Dr Fred McSorley who was a travelling doctor at Irish road race events for many years.

The injured paramedic is being treated at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

After Saturday's incident, Mr McSorley's injuries were initially described as "non life threatening" but on Sunday afternoon Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said his condition was "critical but stable".

The paramedics's father retired from his 'flying doctor' role last year.

In 2015, Dr McSorley's colleague John Hinds, an anaesthetist at Craigavon Hospital, was killed in an incident at the Skerries 100.

Saturday's racing at Armoy was abandoned because of the bad weather without any races taking place.

It has been a difficult summer for the sport of road racing with top Northern Ireland road racer William Dunlop losing his life in an accident at the recent Skerries 100 and Dan Kneen, James Cowton and Adam Lyon also killed in accidents in races on the Isle of Man.