Ulster Grand Prix: Paul Jordan to ride for Kawasaki team at Dundrod

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Paul Jordan took his first victory of the season in the Supersport class at the Armoy road races

Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan will ride a Kawasaki Superstock machine for the Dafabet Devitt RC Express Racing team at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Jordan and English rider Dominic Herbertson have been drafted into the team to replace Ivan Lintin, who was seriously injured in a crash at the Southern 100 races on the Isle of Man.

Lintin, 33, is now stable in hospital in Liverpool following the accident.

Jordan will campaign the bike in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Both Jordan and Herbertson have been offered the opportunity with the blessing of injured Lincolnshire rider Lintin's family.

Lintin sustained his injuries in the final race of the Southern 100 on 12 July, in a crash which claimed the life of Yorkshireman James Cowton .

On Tuesday, a statement from the team said Ivan was now in a stable condition in hospital in Liverpool, although he still faces a "very long recovery process".

Explaining the team's decision to continue racing at the Ulster Grand Prix, the statement said: "The Dafabet UK Devitt squad are to continue. After discussions with Ivan's mum, dad, his girlfriend and their blessing, we will be at the Ulster Grand Prix.

"We got in contact with Dominic Herbertson and Paul Jordan and have secured their services on two of our Superstock machines for the Superbike and Superstock classes.

"We look forward to having them on board and seeing out the season with these two pilots."

Jordan won the Supersport race at Armoy last Friday evening to earn his first victory of the 2018 season, edging out Adam McLean on the final lap to snatch victory by 0.007 seconds.