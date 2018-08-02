European Championships: Rowing brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan advance

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Inpho
Image caption The O'Donovan brothers won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

Ireland's Gary and Paul O'Donovan cruised through their opening heat at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallists won in a time of 6.27.99 at Strathclyde, 1.84 seconds ahead of France, to advance to Saturday's semi-finals.

The Skibbereen brothers won gold at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne two weeks ago.

Great Britain's women's eight, which includes Belfast's Rebecca Shorten, qualified automatically for the final.

With only three boats entered, they will be guaranteed a medal along with Romania and the Netherlands.

More on this story

European Championships 2018: Watch it? Try it!

02 august 2018

European Championships 2018: Day-by-day guide and BBC TV, radio & online coverage

03 august 2018

Coleraine woman Hannah Scott wins world under-23 silver medal in Poznan

28 july 2018