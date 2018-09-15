Record-breaking Seeley wins at Oulton Park

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Alastair Seeley joined EHA Racing at the last British Supersport round at Silverstone, winning his first race with the team.

Alastair Seeley's second British Supersport victory in three races saw him become the most successful rider in the class.

The Carrick rider edged out Jack Kennedy and Ben Currie at Oulton Park to take a record 27th Supersport win.

In the Superstock class, Keith Farmer is now 5.5 points behind Billy McConnell.

McConnell edged out Farmer in race one, with Josh Elliott down in fifth.

Seeley, who claimed a Supersport double at this year's North West 200 with EHA Racing, stole victory off Kennedy at the final corner after swapping positions with the Dublin rider and Australian Currie throughout the race.

Superstock 1000 leader McConnell beat Farmer to the line by just 0.4 seconds after the Clogher rider had started down in fifth place.

Eunan McGlinchey extended his lead in the Junior Supersport Championship over Kade Verwey to 40 points after winning race one at the Cheshire circuit.

Scott Swann won his second Moto3 race in a week, beating Scott Ogden to the chequered flag by just 0.027 seconds.

The main Superbike class have their two races on Sunday after Saturday's qualifying session.

Glenn Irwin was the highest placed Northern Irishman in fifth place, with his brother Andrew in 10th and Michael Laverty 15th.