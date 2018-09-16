World Rowing Championships: GB men's eight miss out on silver by 0.03 seconds

2018 World Championships
Venue: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Dates: 9-16 September
Coverage: Watch on BBC Two from 12:30-14:00 BST on Sunday.

Great Britain's men's eight missed out on a silver medal at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria by three hundredths of a second.

Germany won gold in five minutes 24.31 seconds with Australia second in 5:26.11 in Plovdiv.

The bronze was Britain's fourth medal of the championships.

GB had earlier won Para-rowing gold in the PR3 mixed coxed four, and bronze in the men's four and lightweight women's single sculls.

