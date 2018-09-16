World Rowing Championships: Sanita Puspure wins Ireland's second gold
|2018 World Championships
|Venues: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Dates: 9-16 September
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One from 13:15-14:45 BST on Saturday and live on BBC Two from 12:30-14:00 on Sunday.
Sanita Puspure clinched Ireland's second gold medal at the World Rowing Championship as she won the women's singles sculls final on Sunday.
Cork-based Puspure, 36, produced a dominant row to finish 5.81 seconds ahead of Switzerland's defending world champion Jeannine Gmelin.
Belfast woman Rebecca Shorten missed out on a medal as the British women's eight were sixth in their final.
The British boat were never in contention as the USA won gold.
Shorten and her team-mates squeezed into the final after finishing fourth in the repechage on Friday.
Puspure won World Under-23 and World Student Games medals for her native Latvia before moving to Ireland in 2006.
In a race which took place in windy conditions in Plovdiv, Puspure appeared to catch a buoy with one of her oars early on but regrouped to take command.
Puspure crossed the line in seven minutes and 20.12 seconds with Gmelin taking silver in 7:25.93 and Austria's Magdalena Lobnig completing the podium positions in 7:29.510.
The O'Donovan brothers clinched lightweight double sculls gold for Ireland on Saturday.