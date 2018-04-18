Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright SWpix.com
Image caption Tyler Dickinson has made four appearances for Huddersfield Giants this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 20 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will be without the suspended Mark Percival for their Super League game against Huddersfield on Friday.

The centre was yellow-carded and given a one-game penalty notice for disputing the decision of the official in Sunday's defeat by Wakefield.

Huddersfield Giants make three changes following their defeat by 30-12 home defeat by Salford Red Devils.

Danny Brough, Matty English and Jared Simpson are replaced by Tyler Dickinson, Colton Roche and Sam Wood.

Brough was banned for three games and fined £500 for verbally abusing a touch judge in the loss at Salford.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Fages, Smith, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Bentley, Costello.

Huddersfield (from): Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Roche, Wood, Senior.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

More on this story

Super League: Wakefield Trinity 24-20 St Helens

15 april 2018

Super League: Huddersfield Giants 12-30 Salford Red Devils

15 april 2018

Rugby league commentaries

25 march 2017

Get Inspired: How to get into Rugby League

22 november 2017