Super League: Widnes Vikings v Wigan Warriors

Tom Davies comes into the Wigan squad to add cover in the outside backs

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 27 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Widnes Vikings have selected centre Jimmy Keinhorst in their squad for his potential debut after he was loaned to Denis Betts' side by Leeds Rhinos.

Back-rower Hep Cahill is also back in the squad after injury.

Wigan Warriors bring winger Tom Davies, prop Gabe Hamlin, hooker Josh Ganson and back-rower Callum Field into their squad following the Castleford win.

Ben Flower, Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins and Joel Tomkins are the quartet to make way for Shaun Wane's side.

Widnes (from): Ah Van, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, J. Chapelhow, T. Chapelhow, Craven, Farnworth, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Ince, Johnstone, Keinhorst, Leuluai, Olbison, White, Whitley, Wilde

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Field, Ganson, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Williams