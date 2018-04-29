York City Knights: League One club secure biggest-ever winning margin of 144-0

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Kieren Moss doubled his try tally for the season with his seven tries against West Wales

York City Knights have beaten West Wales Raiders 144-0, setting a new record score and margin of victory in the professional English game.

Kieren Moss scored seven of their 25 tries in Sunday's League One contest, and Graeme Horne notched a hat-trick.

The previous highest winning margin was 138, a record held jointly by Huddersfield Giants and Barrow.

"I've seen those kind of games go slightly different to that," Knights coach James Ford told BBC Radio York.

"The professionalism of my team, I must applaud that, they stuck to the gameplan and they were pretty ruthless."

York are top of England's third tier, while West Wales are bottom with no points.

The victory in numbers

York scored 54 points more than the total managed by West Wales and second-bottom Hemel Stags in their 12 combined games

The 144 points were only two fewer than York had tallied in their past five games

It is 48 points more than the most ever scored by a team in Super League (Bradford 96-16 Salford, 2000)

Moss' efforts left him four short of the most tries scored by an individual player (11 tries by George West for Hull KR, 1905)

Connor Robinson's 15 goals were seven fewer than the record for an individual player (Jim Sullivan for Wigan, 1925)

'It's not good for League One'

The Raiders, who previously played as the South Wales Ironmen before rebranding and relocating to Llanelli this season, have lost all five of their League One games this year.

They have conceded 432 points - an average of 86 in each match.

"The project's bigger than today - we need to judge them in three to five years and give them time to build something," said Ford.

"I'm not sure it's good for League One teams, scorelines like that.

"I don't want to be too critical because the boys out there had a dig, they were just massively outgunned."

The full rundown of try-scorers

Liam Jackson (1')

Moss (10', 28', 46', 52', 54', 66', 74')

Connor Robinson (12', 25')

Brad Hey (14')

Joe Porter (16')

Ash Robson (18', 79')

Joe Batchelor (30')

Ronan Dixon (32', 77')

Graeme Horne (34', 44', 50')

Judah Mazive (41')

Aaron Smith (58', 70')

Mike Kelly (60')

Adam Robinson (68')