Super League: Wigan Warriors 30-0 Salford Red Devils

Image copyright Magi Haroun/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Centre Oliver Gildart scored Wigan's opening try for the fourth game running

Betfred Super League Wigan (18) 30 Tries: S Tomkins 2, Gildart, Clubb, Williams, Bateman Goals: S Tomkins 3 Salford (0) 0

Wigan ran in six tries to ease back to within two points of Super League leaders St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Having twice gone close through stand-off George Willliams, Wigan took 21 minutes to open the scoring.

But tries from Ollie Gildart, Tony Clubb and Wiliams, all converted by Sam Tomkins, earned an 18-0 interval lead.

Tommy Leuluai then set up Sam Tomkins for the first of two tries down either flank in just 10 minutes before John Bateman completed a sixth straight win.

After scoring with all three first-half conversion attempts, Tomkins missed all three of his second-half attempts, from out wide, hitting the post with the second of them - but he still ended up with a 14-point individual haul.

Wigan made light of the loss of winger Joe Burgess, who was this week ruled out for the rest of the season, as centre Gildart scored his sixth try in five games to go level with Liam Marshall on nine as Wigan top scorer.

Wigan remain two points ahead of third-placed Warrington, who came from behind to win 33-22 at Leeds.

Sam Powell and Morgan Escare both went off with concussion but Wigan coach Shaun Wane expects both to be fit for next Sunday's Challenge Cup fifth round trip to Hull KR, along with rested skipper Sean O'Loughlin.

It was the second time in six games that eighth-placed Salford had been 'nilled', having also lost 20-0 at Leeds a month ago. But, having been forced to make several changes due to injury, it was at least an improvement on the 11 tries they shipped eight days ago in the 60-10 home defeat by leaders Saints.

Salford, who lost Wigan old boy Logan Tomkins, are also away from home in the Cup next week, making the short trip to Leigh on Friday night.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Nilling any Super League team is a good effort, as Salford showed some real desire.

"After a beating last week, they had obviously worked on their defence.

"We were sore after last week, our legs were dead and we were a bit lethargic.

"But Sam Tomkins is a real competitor. He took his tries well. We've found some momentum and we're in a good place."

Salford coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We were looking for a response from the St Helens game and we got that.

"We ad a bit of an arm wrestle for the first 20 minutes and then it was us that made the first error.

"I'm disappointed at not scoring, but Wigan and Saints are both good teams.

"If you le them dominate field position the way we have, you're not going to be scoring many points."

Wigan: S Tomkins; Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, L Marshall; Williams, Powell; Navarrete, Leuluai, Flower, Isa, Bateman, J Tomkins.

Interchanges: Clubb, Sutton, Tautai, Escare.

Salford: Olpherts; Johnson, Sa'u, Welham, Bibby; Shorrocks, Littlejohn; Kopczak, Tomkins, Bennion, Hauraki, Lannon, Murray.

Interchanges: Tasi, Burgess, McCarthy, Nzoungou.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).