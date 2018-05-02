Ben Pomeroy: Warrington Wolves re-sign veteran centre

Image caption Australian Ben Pomeroy has also played for Catalans Dragons in Super League

Warrington Wolves have re-signed veteran centre Ben Pomeroy on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old made four appearances for the Wolves last season and had been playing with French side Lezignan.

He told the club website: "I always wanted to come back at some point so it's great that the opportunity has come about so soon.

"I enjoyed my time with the club last year and it's great to see the team going well on the field this season."

