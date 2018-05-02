Luke Gale: Castleford Tigers half-back out for three months with fractured kneecap

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Luke Gale has scored one try in 10 games for Castleford this season

Castleford Tigers could be without England half-back Luke Gale for up to three months after fracturing a kneecap against Wakefield last weekend.

Gale failed to return for the second half after clashing knees with Trinity prop Pauli Pauli in the first half of the 24-4 Super League win.

The 29-year-old had scored one try in 10 games and kicked 31 goals this term.

"It's a massive blow for us and for Galey," assistant coach Ryan Sheridan told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Three months is a long time. We have to get on and crack on and whoever goes into the halves has a big responsibility."

The 2017 Man of Steel has become one of the most prolific halves in the league and established himself as first-choice England seven at last year's World Cup.

The Tigers have come through injury concerns in key pivot positions before, with prop Grant Millington and hooker Paul McShane among the players to have deputised.

There is depth in head coach Daryl Powell's current player pool to deputise while former Bradford playmaker Gale is absent.

Sheridan added: "It'll be a challenging period for us in terms of shared responsibility across the team.

"The challenge for us staff is putting a plan together that is accommodating of the players we've got available.

"It's everybody doing their job, whether you're a forward or a back."