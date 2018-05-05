Albert Kelly: Hull FC half-back signs new contract until 2020

Image copyright SWPIX.COM Image caption Albert Kelly scored 20 tries in all competitions during the 2017 season, his first with Hull FC

Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Kelly, 27, won the Challenge Cup in 2017 - his first season after switching from city rivals Hull KR - and was also nominated for the Man of Steel award.

Hull announced news of the Australian's new deal shortly before Saturday's Super League win against Castleford.

"There was genuine interest elsewhere, particularly in the NRL," said head coach Lee Radford.

"We've wanted Albert to sign his contract for some time now. He's a key part of the squad and keeping him is crucial in our efforts to win more silverware."