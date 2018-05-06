Garry Lo: Castleford Tigers release winger by mutual consent
Castleford Tigers have released winger Garry Lo by mutual consent.
The 24-year-old Papua New Guinea international has not featured since voluntarily assisting the police with an inquiry last month.
The club said in a statement: "Today we received a request from Garry Lo's representative to be released from his contract with the club to allow him to focus on a personal matter."
Lo joined the Tigers from Sheffield Eagles in September on a two-year deal.