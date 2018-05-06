Garry Lo: Castleford Tigers release winger by mutual consent

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Garry Lo scored one try in his one appearance for Castleford

Castleford Tigers have released winger Garry Lo by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old Papua New Guinea international has not featured since voluntarily assisting the police with an inquiry last month.

The club said in a statement: "Today we received a request from Garry Lo's representative to be released from his contract with the club to allow him to focus on a personal matter."

Lo joined the Tigers from Sheffield Eagles in September on a two-year deal.