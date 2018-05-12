Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves

Image caption Key moments: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Toronto (10) 10 Tries: Higson, Kay Goal: Brierley Warrington (12) 66 Tries: Cooper, Charnley 2, Livett, Murdoch-Masila 2, Hughes, Westwood, Lineham 3, Roberts Goals: Goodwin 9

Warrington progressed to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals by thrashing 12-man Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack in a sometimes indisciplined tie.

The first half was feisty but tight as the sides scored two tries each, but turned when Toronto back-rower Andrew Dixon was sent off for punching.

With a man advantage, the Super League side cut loose and the sin-binning of Josh McCrone hurt the Wolfpack further.

Wolves scored 54 unanswered points, including a Tom Lineham hat-trick.

With Warrington on a nine-game winning streak and Toronto having dropped just three points all season, this game promised much.

But referee Ben Thaler spent the majority of the game blowing his whistle to call the teams together as the game simmered and at times bubbled over, spoiling the contest.

Paul Rowley's Wolfpack started strongly as ex-Wire half-back Gareth O'Brien pushed slick passes to the flanks to put Adam Higson and Liam Kay in as they opened up an 8-0 lead.

However, after the home side picked up their first points from a Mike Cooper barge through, the physicality sometimes went too far.

Dixon's exit was followed by Josh Charnley's score on the hooter, which put Warrington in front for the first time.

Once they had the lead, they never relinquished it, and the second half was a procession with Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jack Hughes, Ben Westwood and Tyrone Roberts all adding tries to the scoresheet.

Toronto head coach Paul Rowley told BBC Sport:

"We did have discipline problems and we're not happy with that. First half we were very good in all aspects and very aggressive, it showed with Warrington they started throwing the toys out of the pram at times.

"They didn't like it, but our boys reacted and made it very easy for officials to make decisions. We're not happy, we were our own worst enemy.

"The way we managed that second half was not good enough but you can't come to the form team in Super League without numbers."

Warrington head coach Steve Price told BBC Sport:

"I was disappointed with our first half, I thought we fell down to their level. I knew they would come with a plan to slow the game down and I was disappointed with certain aspects of our first half - falling into the trap of ill discipline.

"When we started to run the ball direct and be the footy team I know we are capable of, we saw some fantastic tries.

"There were 24 penalties in the game, which is not a great look for the sport, but when we applied ourselves and were disciplined, the points came."

Toronto: O'Brien; Higson, Stanley, Worthington, Kay; McCrone, Brierley; Lussick, Beswick, Sims, Dixon, Paterson, Emmitt.

Replacements: Sidlow, Bussey, Ackers, Hopkins.

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, Charnley; K. Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Livett, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Akauola.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)