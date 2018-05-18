Super League: Hull KR v Hull FC

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright SWpix.com
Image caption Kirk Yeaman will add to his 374 Hull FC appearances when he takes to the field for Hull on Sunday
Betfred Super League
Venue: St James' Park Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports and BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Back-rowers Ben Kavanagh and Chris Clarkson return from injury for Hull KR, who have a number of others absent.

Winger Kieren Moss and hooker Aaron Smith also come into the 19, while Robbie Mulhern, Matty Marsh, Will Dagger and Owen Harrison miss out.

Hull FC centre Kirk Yeaman has come out of retirement, re-registering as a player after a spate of injuries.

Ex-Rovers half-back Liam Harris comes in after signing from Doncaster, while Cameron Scott could make his debut.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Moss, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Wallis, Smith

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Griffin, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Litten, Paea, Logan, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Westerman, Yeaman, Harris

Referee: Ben Thaler

More on this story

Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers 20-38 Hull FC

10 may 2018

Challenge Cup: Hull KR 10-28 Wigan Warriors

13 may 2018