Super League: Hull KR v Hull FC
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: St James' Park Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports and BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.
Back-rowers Ben Kavanagh and Chris Clarkson return from injury for Hull KR, who have a number of others absent.
Winger Kieren Moss and hooker Aaron Smith also come into the 19, while Robbie Mulhern, Matty Marsh, Will Dagger and Owen Harrison miss out.
Hull FC centre Kirk Yeaman has come out of retirement, re-registering as a player after a spate of injuries.
Ex-Rovers half-back Liam Harris comes in after signing from Doncaster, while Cameron Scott could make his debut.
Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Moss, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Wallis, Smith
Hull FC (from): Shaul, Griffin, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Litten, Paea, Logan, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Westerman, Yeaman, Harris
Referee: Ben Thaler