Kevin Naiqama: St Helens sign Fiji captain from Wests Tigers for 2019 season

Kevin Naiqama has scored two tries in nine appearances for Wests Tigers in 2018

St Helens have signed Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama from National Rugby League side Wests Tigers on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old centre, who has scored 47 tries in 102 NRL appearances, will join the Super League club next season.

"I don't feel I have reached the pinnacle of my football yet," he said.

"The thought of winning a Super League Grand Final or Challenge Cup would be unreal and I feel I can do that with the Saints and the squad they have."