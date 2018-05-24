Super League: Salford Red Devils 16-24 Huddersfield Giants

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Darnell McIntosh has scored five tries in 11 Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Salford Red Devils (10) 16 Tries: Sa'u 2, Evalds Goals: Lui 2 Huddersfield Giants (6) 24 Tries: McIntosh, Smith, Turner, Leeming Goals: Brough 4

Huddersfield Giants came from behind to beat Salford Red Devils in front of new coach Simon Woolford.

Woolford arrived from Australia on Friday morning and was at the AJ Bell Stadium to see his side in action.

The hosts took a four-point lead into the break thanks to tries from Junior Sa'u and Niall Evalds, with Darnell McIntosh going over for the Giants.

However, scores from Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner and Kruise Leeming gave the visitors victory.

Huddersfield's fourth successive win moved them into the top eight of Super League, at the expense of the Red Devils.

The Giants looked set to keep the hosts out for the second half before Sa'u powered over for his second try with three minutes remaining.

Woolford, who joined the Giants having been assistant coach at NRL side Newcastle Knights, will take charge for the first time when his side host Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup quarter-final next Thursday.

Salford, who have now lost their last five games, are back in action in two weeks, when they travel to Hull FC.

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"In the first half we were good. We looked like we were on it and were the more dominant team.

"In the second half we've come out again and it's chalk and cheese. In the first half last week at the Magic Weekend we did a good job and it was the same here.

"We've got to have more resilience than that and it's about standing up and fighting and having guts in certain situations."

Salford: Evalds, Johnson, Sa'u, Bibby, Olpherts, Lui, Shorrocks, Mossop, Tomkins, Murray, Griffin, Lannon, Flanagan.

Replacements: Kopczak, Hauraki, Nakubuwai, Wood.

Huddersfield: Rankin, McGillvary, Gaskell, Mamo, McIntosh, Turner, Brough, Ta'ai, O'Brien, Clough, Mellor, Roberts, Hinchcliffe.

Replacements: Ikahihifo, Leeming, Smith, English.