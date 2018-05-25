Kenny Edwards: Controversial ex-Parramatta Eels back-rower joins Catalans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kenny Edwards made 70 appearances for Parramatta, including 10 this season

Catalans Dragons have signed back-rower Kenny Edwards who was released by NRL side Parramatta Eels last week and faces a charge of driving on a suspended licence in Australia.

He was stood down by the Eels when they were made aware of the incident, with the New Zealander then requesting to be released from his contract.

He joins Catalans on an 18-month deal.

Last year the controversial 28-year-old was banned for seven weeks and fined after admitting common assault.

And in 2015, Edwards missed the entire season after taking a drug test on behalf of a team-mate.

Although he has now relocated to Perpignan, he is still due to face a Sydney court over the latest charge, with his case adjourned until 10 July.

On his move to Catalans, Edwards told the club website: "Me and my family are really excited and looking forward to this new challenge in the South of France.

"I want to come out there and be the best I can be every day and help the team to win the club's first trophy."

He is due to be introduced to Dragons fans during Saturday's Super League game against Leeds.