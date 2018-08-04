Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos women beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to lift trophy

Image caption Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to win Women's Challenge Cup

Womens' Challenge Cup final Castleford Tigers Women (14) 14 Tries: Hepworth, Stanley, Roche Goals: Hepworth Leeds Rhinos Women (6) 20 Tries: Nuttall, Beevers, Staveley, Forsell Goals: Hill 2

Leeds Rhinos had to come from behind to beat Castleford and lift the Women's Challenge Cup for the first time.

The Tigers showed their class to score three first-half tries through Katie Hepworth, Tara Stanley and an on-the-hooter intercept by Georgia Roche.

Sophie Nuttall scored for Leeds before the break but was joined on the scoresheet immediately after the interval by team-mate Caitlin Beevers.

Aimee Staveley put the Rhinos ahead, before Lois Forsell settled it late on.

The victory was particularly sweet for skipper Forsell, who left Bradford Bulls after winning the treble last season to join her hometown team, and celebrated by lifting the cup.

Castleford, who were also appearing in their first final, are fourth in the Super League and four points behind their conquerors, who top the division.