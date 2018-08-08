Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Suaia Matagi arrives at Huddersfield following a spell at Parramatta
Betfred Super League
Venue : Totally Wicked Stadium Date : Friday, 10, August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens have named an unchanged squad from Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Catalans Dragons.

Justin Holbrook's side saw a 14-match unbeaten run ended by the Perpignan club, with their previous defeat coming against Wakefield on 15 April.

Huddersfield have debutant prop Suaia Matagi available for the first time, while full-back Jake Mamo and hooker Kruise Leeming also return.

Aaron Murphy, Michael Lawrence and Jake Wardle drop out of the 19-man squad.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Matagi.

More on this story

Get Inspired: How to get into rugby league

22 november 2017

Rugby league commentaries

25 march 2017