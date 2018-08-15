Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Venue : The Jungle Date : Friday, 17 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to the side that were defeated by Wigan for the Super 8s game against Warrington.

Injured trio Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Adam Milner miss out as Grant Millington, Calum Turner and Peter Mata'utia come in.

The Wire also have a trio of changes for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Stefan Ratchford, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Mike Cooper replace Josh Charnley, Harvey Livett and Ben Westwood.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Moors, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Warrington (from): Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Thompson.

Referee: G Hewer.

