Super 8s: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Wigan Warriors full-back Craig Mullen returns to face Catalans Dragons

Super 8s Venue : Stade Gilbert Brutus Date : Saturday, 18 August Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara makes 11 changes to the side thrashed 56-6 by Warrington Wolves for the Super 8s game with Wigan.

Ex-Wigan pair Lewis Tierney and Michael McIlorum earn recalls but captain Rémi Casty is rested.

Wigan counterpart Shaun Wane makes just one alteration to his side for the trip to Perpignan, with Craig Mullen included in place of Josh Woods.

Warriors were narrow 24-22 victors over Castleford in their Super 8s opener.

Catalans (from): Albert, Anderson, Baitieri, Belmas, Bousquet, Da Costa, Drinkwater, Edwards, Gigot, Goudemand, Jullien, Langi, Maria, McIlorum, Moa, Tierney, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams.