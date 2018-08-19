Qualifiers: Leeds Rhinos remain 100% with 48-32 win at London Broncos

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright SWpix.com
Image caption Joel Moon scored a hat-trick for Leeds, who remain 100% after two games
Betfred Qualifiers
London Broncos (6) 32
Tries: Dixon, Williams 2, Hindmarsh, Evans, Hellewell. Goals: Sammut 4
Leeds (28) 48
Tries: Moon 3, L. Briscoe, Ferres, Ablett, Golding 2 Goals: Sutcliffe 8

Joel Moon's hat-trick helped Leeds Rhinos continue their unbeaten Qualifiers run against a London Broncos side who ran them close late on.

The Rhinos led 28-6 at half-time, thanks to five scores including Moon's treble, and added three further tries to go 48-10 up with 17 minutes to play.

However, the Broncos crossed four times without reply to leave Leeds wobbling.

Leeds join Salford at the top of the Qualifiers table on maximum points with the two remaining 100% records.

One potential sour note for director of rugby Kevin Sinfield was the loss of Ashton Golding to injury late on.

London Broncos: Walker; Dixon, Hellewell, Kear, Williams; Pewhairangi, Cunningham, Battye, Pelissier, Evans, Pitts, Hindmarsh, Davies.

Replacements: Spencer, Ioane, Harrison, Sammut.

Leeds: Golding; T. Briscoe, Keinhorst, Moon, L. Briscoe; L. Sutcliffe, Myler; Peteru, Dwyer, Singleton, Ferres, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan.

Replacements: Oledzki, Cuthbertson, Mullally, Ward.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).

More on this story

Qualifiers: Leeds Rhinos beat Toulouse 48-22 but Ryan Hall knee injury sours victory

11 august 2018

Qualifiers: London Broncos' 21-20 win shocks struggling Widnes Vikings

09 august 2018

Get Inspired: How to get into rugby league

22 november 2017

Rugby league commentaries

25 march 2017