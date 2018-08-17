Mitch Garbutt: Leeds Rhinos prop ruled out for the rest of the Super League season
Leeds prop Mitch Garbutt has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
The 29-year-old Australian has featured nine times for Leeds this season but will miss the Super League Qualifiers before returning for pre-season.
"He has been playing all year with pain in his knee," Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website.
"There has been a fair bit [of damage] to repair and that will mean Mitch is out for a couple of months."