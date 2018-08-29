Super 8s: Warrington Wolves 80-10 Hull FC

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Warrington scored 14 tries against Hull FC as they bounced back from defeat in the Challenge Cup final

Betfred Super 8s Warrington (34) 80 Tries: Goodwin 5, King 2, Charnley 2, Hughes, Philbin, Roberts, Lineham, Ratchford Goals: Roberts 12 Hull FC (6) 10 Tries: Talanoa, Griffin Goals: Faraimo

Hull FC conceded a club-record 80 points in one match as Bryson Goodwin scored five times in a Warrington rout.

The hosts punished Hull with six first-half tries as Goodwin and Toby King scored twice, while Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes also went over.

Wire hit 80 points thanks to three more from Goodwin, while Joe Philbin, Charnley, Tyrone Roberts, Tom Lineham and Stefan Ratchford also scored.

Hull's only tries came from Fetuli Talanoa and Josh Griffin.

The scale of the defeat left Hull coach Lee Radford describing some of his senior players' efforts as "questionable".

Radford said: "There's a commitment to the supporters and a commitment to the 16 blokes you are lined up with to have a dig.

"But it's clear from some of the efforts seen out there tonight that level probably doesn't mean as much to some of them as it should do."

The Black and Whites, who were without seven regulars through injury, suffered a seventh successive defeat as they set an unwanted club record.

Their previous record for conceding points in one match was set when they lost 76-18 to Huddersfield in September 2013.

It was not quite their heaviest margin of defeat, though - that came in October 2005, when they lost 71-0 to Bradford.

Warrington's victory, achieved with their biggest-ever Super League score against Hull, sees them move up to third in the Super 8s, three points behind second-placed Wigan, who have a game in hand.

Wire, who were beaten by Catalans in the Challenge Cup final at the weekend, went ahead in the third minute when Charnley finished off a free-flowing move in the right-hand corner.

Faraimo was first to get his hand to a loose ball to help bring the visitors level, but two tries in as many minutes swung the game back in Warrington's favour.

First, King neatly collected Roberts' cross-field kick before Goodwin went over on the inside after Lineham had broken free down the left wing.

Goodwin quickly added his second collecting a short pass from Tyrone Roberts and Toby King then scored his second, pouncing after Talanoa and Jamie Shaul collided jumping for the same ball.

Hughes barged his way over from close range as the hosts led by 34-6 at the interval.

Goodwin completed his hat-trick when he collected Daryl Clark's kick and added his fourth try only two minutes later, before neat work from Liam Harris set up Griffin for Hull's second try of the night.

Philbin took the ball from dummy-half to cross at close range, Charnley dived in for his second while Roberts, who also kicked 24 points with boot, sprinted 40 metres to score.

Lineham collected Kevin Brown's kick to go over, Ratchford created his own space for a try and Goodwin grabbed his fifth as Wire scored five tries in the last 10 minutes.

Warrington coach Steve Price:

"I wasn't too happy with the short turnaround. That's game 32 for us this season and a five-day turnaround after the Challenge Cup is no duty of care for the players.

"I challenged a couple of people. I couldn't understand it but the powers above made that decision and we had to get on with it.

"After dishing up what we did last week, there was no better way of getting back on the horse and it was a great response from the playing group.

"The first 40 minutes was outstanding, I'm really proud of the boys. We scored some fantastic tries. I thought the execution first class."

Hull coach Lee Radford:

"It's not easy to get over, that's for sure. We've five matches left and it's either going to be longest five weeks or one or two things can change.

"It looks like some of them are overjoyed when they are not selected, some of the young fellas, because of the relief they're not in the firing line.

"Unfortunately, there's just nothing there to make those changes but, having said that, some of the senior blokes' efforts tonight were questionable."

Warrington: Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, T. King, Charnley, K. Brown, Roberts, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Murdoch-Masila, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Patton, Philbin, G. King, Pomeroy.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Abdull, Harris, Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Washbrook, Hadley, Manu.

Replacements: Bienek, Lane, Litten, Matongo.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).