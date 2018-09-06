Justin Carney: Hull KR winger to retire at end of 2018 season

Image caption Justin Carney was offered a new contract by Hull KR but opted to return to Australia

Hull KR wing Justin Carney has announced he will retire from rugby league at the end of the season and return to Australia.

Carney, who joined Rovers from Salford in May 2017, scored three tries in 15 appearances this season.

The 30-year-old first moved to England with Castleford in 2013 after spells with NRL sides Canberra and Sydney.

"He's a player that will be missed, there's no doubt," head coach Tim Sheens told BBC Radio Humberside.

"He hasn't walked out of the door, he's decided to go home and re-establish his life in Australia.

"We wanted to keep him and he knows that, but I also said he needed to be 100% committed and his mind needed to be here, not in two places, and that's the tough thing when your family's away from you."

