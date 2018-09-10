Jackson Hastings: Salford lose key half-back to two-game ban

Image caption Jackson Hastings has been key to Salford's 100% Qualifiers record, scoring four tries

Salford will be without half-back Jackson Hastings for two Qualifiers games ahter he was suspended for a high tackle in Saturday's win over Toronto.

Hastings was given a Grade C penalty notice while team-mate Luke Burgess, who was also dismissed for the same offence, has been banned for one game.

Warrington prop Mike Cooper received a one-game suspension for a high-tackle in Friday's win over Huddersfield.

Wigan back-rower Joe Greenwood has a one-match ban for dangerous contact.

Greenwood was deemed to have committed the offence in Friday's win against Wakefield.

Toronto hooker Bob Beswick was given a penalty notice for a trip in their loss to Salford, but the charge carried no ban.